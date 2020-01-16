Friends rally round single mum Lauren

Lauren Maddocks, who grew up in Westbury, was given the devastating news on Monday and told that without chemotherapy she faced a 12 month prognosis.

The 26-year-old has started treatment immediately and her friends have rallied round to raise as much money as they can to 'give her memories' to share with her two small children - Penny, six and three-year-old Arthur.

Dale Austin, who has known Lauren since they were children in Westbury, launched the gofundme page on Sunday and so far has raised more than £600.

He said: "I have known Lauren since childhood. We grew up together as we were neighbours and we just kept in touch. She is a single mum and she is not in a great place at the moment. She is dealing with this and is also facing having her home repossessed.

"We just want to raise as much money as we can to give her as many memories as we can with her children.

"She has been diagnosed with triple negative invasive ductal carcinoma cancer and she is a Brac1 gene carrier but she is a fighter. The diagnosis given is 12 months. She has started chemotherapy and, with that, it gives her just seven per cent chance of extending her life with her children to two years. That just 1 out of 7 people in 100.

"Me and my brothers are doing a sponsored bike ride from Westbury to Aberystwyth to try raise as much as we can. This isn’t far off 70 miles.

"So please if anyone can give absolutely anything to help us give Lauren days out with her children and making amazing memories then please donate. It will be hugely appreciated. No one should face cancer especially someone so young. Let’s get behind this family and help her make amazing memories that her children will remember forever."

Lauren is scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy as well as the chemotherapy treatment.

Local businesses have already pledged their support to Dean's ride - promising bikes and water, banners and t-shirts.

Anyone wanting to contribute to Dean's appeal should go to gofundme.com/f/supporting-lauren?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0i3ILW5cQWCdvdpMygSvrklK21Ij6_s02XyobSuiynP1bFb8O3My_ux5c