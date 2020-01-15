Volunteers needed for Shrewsbury tree planting

The aim of the project is to create a mix of open grassland, scrub, hedges, woodland and park trees at Monkmoor River Ground.

Matt Wilcoxon, the town council’s countryside and greenspace team leader, said: “We are looking for volunteers to join us as we start our programme of tree planting. Gloves, tools and any necessary equipment will be provided, so all we ask is that people wear warm clothes and bring their own food and drink.

“This is a great chance to get involved with a conservation project that should be visible for generations.”

As part of more extensive work to improve the area, the Environment Agency has funded habitat and access improvements at land off Monkmoor Lane, including the construction of new fishing pegs along the river bank and the planting of about 2,000 trees of 40 different species.

Shrewsbury Town Council and the Environment Agency have pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030, and trees play a vital role in this aim.

The trees will also provide wildlife habitat, stabilise the river banks and reduce air pollution.

Several local groups are helping with the tree planting throughout January and February, including Shropshire Wildlife Trust, Trinity Churches, Extinction Rebellion and the Porthill Posse.

As well as providing funding for the project, the Environment Agency’s Green Group volunteers are coming along to help.

The tree planting will take place on January 29, February 5 and February 19 between 10am and 2pm.

For more information email matt.wilcoxon@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk