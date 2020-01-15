Shropshire charity helping households save energy

The events are being run by Shropshire Rural Communities Charity (RCC) as part of Big Energy Saving Week - a national campaign taking place from January 20-26.

Shropshire RCC is hosting drop-in sessions to help people take control of their energy usage, reduce their household bills and make sure they are getting the best deal.

Lizzy Thain, project officer for Shropshire RCC, said: “We’re travelling around the county to try and help as many people as possible save money and keep warm this winter.

“We have lots of information and advice on how to cut household bills. And if people bring a recent energy bill with them we can look at what possible savings can be made and then help them with the process if necessary.

“We will also be able to help with other energy-saving queries, including accessing extra grants and benefits.”

The tour starts at Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, on January 20 between 12.30pm and 3pm before moving to Oswestry Library the following day from 10am to 2pm

The team will then be at Castle Hall, Bridgnorth, on January 22 from 10am to 12pm, and Castlefields Community Centre, Shrewsbury, on January 24 between 10am and 1pm.

For more information visit shropshire-rcc.org.uk or contact Shropshire RCC on 01743 360641.