Shrewsbury Morris Dancers in 'join us' call for new year

And with the new year, Shrewsbury Morris is inviting new members to join their troupe.

Leader Bev Langton said: "There has been a change in perception about Morris Dancing and we bring joy to those who watch us perform.

"We have been going for 43 years and are known for being a very social group.

"This year we have many events planned. We have our own big dance in July called Beat and Bells, which will be held in the Square.

"We also have a weekend away in Yorkshire where we will be joining up with others teams and we will be taking Septimus Giant out and about in Shropshire.

"We welcome new members.

"There are nearly 40 of us in the group at the moment and Morris Dancing really is for all ages.

"Our youngest member is 14 and we are a team. There is a real friendship and camaraderie."

The group practice every Thursday at Oakmeadow Primary School in Bayston Hill from 8pm-10pm.

For more information contact Bev by emailing bev.langton@talk221.com