Shrewsbury Morris Dancers in 'join us' call for new year

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Shrewsbury entertainment | Published:

They are seen at events all over the country - bringing a quintessential English touch to fairs, fetes and festivals.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 13/01/2020 - Shrewsbury Morris Dancers are kicking off the new year!! ...

And with the new year, Shrewsbury Morris is inviting new members to join their troupe.

Leader Bev Langton said: "There has been a change in perception about Morris Dancing and we bring joy to those who watch us perform.

"We have been going for 43 years and are known for being a very social group.

"This year we have many events planned. We have our own big dance in July called Beat and Bells, which will be held in the Square.

"We also have a weekend away in Yorkshire where we will be joining up with others teams and we will be taking Septimus Giant out and about in Shropshire.

shrewsbury morris dancers 20180707

"We welcome new members.

"There are nearly 40 of us in the group at the moment and Morris Dancing really is for all ages.

Shrewsbury Morris Dancers

"Our youngest member is 14 and we are a team. There is a real friendship and camaraderie."

The group practice every Thursday at Oakmeadow Primary School in Bayston Hill from 8pm-10pm.

For more information contact Bev by emailing bev.langton@talk221.com

Shrewsbury entertainment
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

