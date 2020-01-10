Delays after crash near newly-marked roundabout on A5 in Shrewsbury

The incident happened soon before 3.45pm, eastbound on Montgomery Roundabout between Bowbrook and the B4386, which has had new lane markings introduced in the past week.

Traffic was still queueing in both directions up to the A458 Welshpool Roundabout at 4.45pm and commuters were advised to avoid the area where possible.

AA Traffic News reported: "Severe delays of 12 minutes on A5 Eastbound between A5 and B4386 Mytton Oak Road (Montgomery Roundabout). Average speed of 5mph.

"Very slow traffic on A5 both ways from B4386 Mytton Oak Road to A458 (Welshpool Roundabout)."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.