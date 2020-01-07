Citizens advice braced for busiest time

The organisation says it is braced for the busiest time of the year for debt advice, with people worried about council tax arrears, credit card debt, rent arrears, and unsecured loans.

Analysis of national Citizens Advice data over a 12-month period reveals that on a single day – January 29 last year – its offices helped 2,776 people, 24 per cent above the daily average.

In 2017 and 2018, the busiest day for debt advice across England and Wales fell on 31 January, with 2,762 and 2,775 clients seeking help respectively.

Jackie Jeffrey, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Shropshire, said: “There is a surge in demand for our debt advice towards the second half of January.

“We know that dealing with debt can be hugely stressful and that Christmas is often an additional burden for anyone already in financial difficulty.

"Citizens Advice can offer free and independent advice and support to help you deal with your debts and get back on your feet.

“It's so easy to feel you are in a downward spiral and there's no way out. Asking for help is the hardest step and there is always something we can do.”

For information and advice, go to www.cabshropshire.org.uk/get-advice or contact Citizens Advice Shropshire on 03444 991100, Monday to Friday, from 10am to 4pm.

The group has also urged anyone interested in volunteering to contact Cris Willis at training@shropshirecab.cabnet.org.uk or take a look at the website at www.cabshropshire.org.uk.