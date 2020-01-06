Exciting times ahead, says Shrewsbury MP

Shrewsbury and Atcham MP Daniel Kawczynski said it was an exciting time to be a Conservative, adding that he fully expected the Labour Party to get its act together quickly following its election defeat.

He forecast that Sir Keir Starmer would become the party's new leader, and would be taking the party in a much more pro-EU direction, leading to lively debates about Britain's future relationship with the EU.

Mr Kawczynski, who has served under Tory leaders Michael Howard, David Cameron and Theresa May, said having a clear majority meant the party would be able to govern with a fresh energy. He said he also expected a much more formidable opposition, too.

"I think Labour Party members will learn the lesson from their defeat and will go for Keir Starmer, who is head and shoulders above some of the other candidates," he said."I think it will be a much more effective opposition that will keep us on our toes, quite rightly.

"For a Conservartive this is the most exciting time since 1987 and Margaret Thatcher, we haven't had a majority like this since then.

Daniel Kawczynski

."We're governing not in a coalition, but by ourselves, with a strong leader respected internationally and has a strong agenda for the UK."

Mr Kawczynski said it was impossible to say whether Labour who would win the next General Election, which is not officially due until December 2024.

Advertising

But he said he would be taking nothing for granted.

"The politics is quite volatile at the moment, and anything is possible in four or five years' time," he said. "I wouldn't want to make any predictions.

"I'm looking forward to a good robust debate with whoever is leader of the Labour Party about getting Brexit done and our future relationship with the EU."

Mr Kawczynski said if Sir Keir was elected as Labour leader it was likely he would be calling for the transition period, where the UK adheres to EU regulations while a trade deal is thrashed out, to be extended into next year.

Advertising

Philip Dunne and Daniel Kawczynski

"He is a London MP and a very strong remainer, and I don't think he has really accepted or acknowledged all the opportunities that exist for Brexit," he said.

"While I believe we should strain every sinew to get a trade deal, I believe if the European Union won't play ball, we should leave on World Trade Organisation terms at the end of 2020 rather than seek an extension."

Mr Kawczynski said aside from Brexit, he would be pressing hard to ensure that the Future Fit hospital shake-up went ahead, and would be pressing for the Government to come up with extra funding if needed, after it was reported that the original £312 million cost of the scheme had now rocketed to £498 million.

He said he would also be asking the Chancellor for more money towards the cost of adult social care, which was proving to be a real strain on Shropshire Council's budget.