Jog off your jumper at Attingham

The popular, Jog off your Jumper event was sold out as people travelled from across the county to the National Trust property just outside Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Bright sunshine welcomed the runners as they negotiated the popular mile walk track across the deer park some intent on setting a personal best time other's content to jog or walk.

Flora Holdsworth from the National Trust said it was the fourth year of the event.

"Attingham is a great place to get outdoors and into nature. Hopefully people can begin their New Year keep fit resolutions. Some of our runners have done the previous events and are collecting our medals."

Taking part for the second year were Nicola and Bill Groom from Bridgnorth and other members of their family.

They only started running three years ago and have now completed nine half marathons and have signed up for their first marathon, Manchester, in the spring.

Friends from Lawley and Shawbirch, Natasha Davies, Kay Mitchell and Laura Williams motivated each other to take part. Natasha started running two to three months ago and said it was good to have people encouraging her.

Many families took party. They included John and Kerry Ruberry from Sutton Farm, Shrewsbury with children nine year old Ewan and seven year old Lauren. Ewan said he enjoyed cross country and Mereside school and had done park runs with his dad.

Leanne Anderson and children Cameron, 14 and Faye, 10, took part with her sister-in-law Gemma Anderson and children seven year old Cairo and three year old Leyton. The sisters-in-law and Cameron are undertaking Red January, running at least a mile a day to raise money for and raise awareness of Mental Health.

"This is a great way to do our mile and enjoy the fresh air," Gemma said.

Kim Benbow from Cound ran and walked with her children, six year old Ruby, five year old Poppy and their friend six year old Alfie.

"We did the Elf Run in Shrewsbury and as we come to Attingham regularly we decided to do this one as well."

Claire Arnold from Oswestry has spend the last six months doing various sporting challenges to raise money for a kidney cancer charity after her husband, Greg was diagnosed. After his successful treatment he joined Claire with their two children, Natalie, six and Morgan, three for the Jog of your Jumper event.

"We are members of the National Trust anyway and we wanted to get the children active so it was something all of us could do."