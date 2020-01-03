Sponsor unveiled for Shrewsbury's Kestrels

The Kestrels Under 10s are part of Shrewsbury Up and Comers FC, one of more than 30 teams run by volunteers at the club from Under 7s through to Under 18s. The club has been running since 1974 and has teams for boys and girls.

Web developer Six Ticks has offices in Shrewsbury, Chester and Reading and helps clients with website and CRM development. The company is sponsoring the Kestrels Under 10s with playing and training kits this season and next.

Steff Henson, Six Ticks director, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Kestrels Under 10s and will be following their progress with much interest - we wish them well for the rest of the season.

“It’s great for us to get involved with a set-up like Shrewsbury Up and Comers who are doing so much to encourage youngsters to get involved in sport and are able to do it in a happy and safe environment.

“Many people today say kids spend too much time on technology so it’s good to see so many of them taking part in healthy exercise in this way.

“We have been down to see the team in action and have been really impressed with the positive effect the club is having on the players in not only developing their footballing skills and knowledge but with how it is also bringing on social skills while ensuring everyone has a good time.”

Shrewsbury Up and Comers are based at the Unison Club in Shirehall and play their home games on the Unison Club pitches and at nearby Shrewsbury College in London Road. The Kestrels Under 10s are a relatively new side and are currently involved in their second season.

Team manager Pete Mort said: “We are committed to giving boys and girls the chance to play football in a safe and enjoyable atmosphere. They get so much from the experience which stands them in good stead as they get older.

“We now also have an open age men’s side, meaning those youngsters coming in to play for the Under 7s can learn from the older players and know there is an opportunity of staying with the Shrewsbury Up and Comers right through to playing senior football.

“Finding the cash to fund so many teams isn’t easy and we are extremely grateful to Six Ticks for agreeing to back the Under 10s for two years. It really is much appreciated.”