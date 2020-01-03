Oops, they left them behind! Britney Spears tickets among items lost at Shropshire hotels

Travelodge's lost and found office in Shrewsbury has taken in a pair of lovebirds, tickets to see Britney Spears in Las Vegas, a Dutch flag and a 50-year-old map.

With nearly 19 million people annually staying in a Travelodge hotel across the length and breadth of the UK - detailed below are some of the unusual treasures that have been left at the company’s six hotels in Shropshire.

Lovebirds

Apart from the usual umbrella, washbag and toothbrush, items left behind Shrewsbury have included a Dutch national flag, a bespoke cricket bat, the Britney Spears tickets, a pair of lovebirds called Oprah & Steadman, a new Apple watch, a Fendi silk scarf, father of the bride speech, 12 boxes handmade chocolates for wedding favours, a business contract and a 50 year old UK map.

During the last 12 months, Travelodge hotel staff has seen a growing trend in forgetful pet owners. One guest staying at Stratford Upon Avon Travelodge forgot her pair of Alpacas called Ant & Dec, while one cat show enthusiast staying at Stirling Travelodge thought her husband, John had placed her treasured Persian Chinchilla cat, Angel, into the car and only realised Angel was still in the room 50 miles into their journey.

Unicorn

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 571 UK hotels, including six in Shropshire, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind. This year’s audit includes: a pair of Alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65-year-old Bonsai tree, an Aston Martin, a dissertation, a gingerbread village with residents and a precious 20-year-old celebrity autograph book.

“Interestingly our hotel teams have reported a rise in wedding and proposal props being left behind in our hotels in 2019. This included a 5ft floral unicorn, a huge full moon, a flower wall, palm trees, a Tiffany engagement ring and even a best man.

Advertising

The Dutch flag

“As we have more business customers staying in our hotels than ever before, we are seeing a continuous rise in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels. This includes a 65-year-old lucky Bonsai tree that has been passed down three generations, important business documentation and a brand new identity artwork.”

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B. In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”