Benji the terrier sniffs out Shrewsbury suspect hiding under bed with 'hide and seek'

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | Crime | Published: | Last Updated:

A Jack Russell in a playful mood unwittingly helped the police sniff out a suspect who was hiding under a bed.

Benji the Jack Russell, who unwittingly helped police. Photo: @LpptNWestMercia

Officers from West Mercia Police's Local Policing Priority Team North were hunting a person who was wanted for failing to appear at court.

Police tracked them to a home in Shrewsbury when Benji the dog gave away their hiding place by barking and scratching, allowing the officers to arrest the suspect.

The team said that the terrier thought it was a game of hide and seek.

