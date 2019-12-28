Shropshire students in 24-hour charity swimathon

They will take part in the college’s first-ever 24-hour swimathon for the Shropshire Cerebral Palsy Society and the National Autistic Society.

The event on January 10 is being organised by 6.2 student, lifeguard and swimming enthusiast Will Bernasconi, of Bridgnorth, whose younger brother James has autism and suffers from cerebral palsy.

Will said: “A charity swimathon is something I have always wanted to do in Concord’s swimming pool. I feel that the charities who support the conditions which James has don’t get enough support themselves for the amazing work they do.

“As well as supporting those who are diagnosed with these conditions, the charities care and help families and friends too.

“At the same time, it is also always nice to start something new at Concord and I certainly hope this worthwhile fundraising event can be run annually.”

The swimathon will welcome approximately 40 staff and students to swim and support with fundraising.

A handful of the college’s ‘elite’ swimmers have been selected to swim up to four hours in the 16m pool. A further 12 students will swim for two hours each and the third lane will be for ‘leisure’ swimming where staff and students can pay for 30 minute segments.

The pool will be open to supporters throughout the 24 hours and Julia Kerslake, a PE teacher at Concord who is helping organise the swimathon, said: “Anyone who would like to donate can do so securely by visiting the JustGiving page. Alternatively, donations can be made on the day in donation buckets at the pool side or Concord’s West End."