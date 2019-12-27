Woman rescued after car ends up on its side in crash near Shawbury

The crash took place at Coppice Farm, Stanton upon Hine Heath, at around 12.30pm.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said a woman was rescued from a car on its side in a field, and had been left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said: "We were called at 12:21pm to reports of a single vehicle RTC at Coppice Farm in Stanton upon Hine Heath. We sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

"We assessed one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car. She was then taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.”

Four fire crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash, with teams from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington all being called out.

The police were also called to attend.

The fire crews were stood down at 12.57pm.