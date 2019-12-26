Phone change threatens Shrewsbury restaurant

Jackie Smith, and her partner run the Greek restaurant, Exo Poli in Longden Road, say they were without a phone line and the internet for six weeks, making it difficult for diners to book tables.

Had they known how long it would take to transfer their line they would never have agreed to it, they said.

They have put a formal complaint into the watchdog, Ofcom.

Jackie said the restaurant received a call from Vodafone urging them to transfer their line from their previous supplier, Now TV.

They felt pressured into agreeing.

"Within two days of agreeing verbally, with nothing signed, they started the changes and our line went down," she said.

"It took us six weeks to get it back," she said.

"To be without a phone for six weeks almost broke us. People could not ring us to book tables and many thought we had closed.

Advertising

"We had no internet either so when customers did come for a meal we couldn't take money from their cards. So they had to pay in cash."

"It was catastrophic. We want to warn people to be very careful when they get cold calls like this."

The couple eventually had their landline reconnected and their original number restored but say they have lost a lot of money.

"They offered us £10 in compensation."

Vodafone was asked to comment on the situation.