Old Ellesmerian raises more than £30,000 for Help for Heroes

The Old Ellesmerian wanted to raise £30,000 for Help for Heroes through his campaign, Run for 30, where he pledged to enter 30 endurance events over a period of 12 months - a minimum of two events a month.

The events included a series of half marathons, marathons, mud runs and even an Ironman triathlon in Sweden.

Stephen completed his 30th event on October 13, 2019, running the Manchester Half Marathon, and rounding off his challenge.

A celebratory charity dinner was held at Rudding Park, raising an additional £10,000 and helping Stephen pass his target.

He said: "I was very proud to present the final cheque to Help For Heroes for £35,540.11 at Phoenix House Treatment Centre, Catterick.

“I would like to say thank you to everyone who has shown their support and belief in me and the campaign.

“My aim was to do all I could for Help for Heroes. I have been fortunate, and in some cases lucky in my life and I also consider myself lucky enough to have served as a Royal Marine in the Armed Forces for five years.

“There have been some amazing gestures of support along the way and I am extremely grateful to everyone who took part, for their efforts and for their donations.”

Advertising

But Stephen has only just begun his fundraising journey. He has therefore renamed the campaign the Run for Heroes Campaign.

His aim for 2020 is to follow a similar style where he will be competing in and completing 12 to 15 events and races throughout the year, to include two Ironman triathlon events, while aiming to raise £40,000 for Help for Heroes.

Brendan Wignall, Ellesmere College headmaster, said: “This is an amazing feat and everyone at the college would like to congratulate Stephen and all those who have supported his campaign on such a marvellous achievement.

“There is a close bond between the college and our alumni and we are always delighted to hear how they are getting on. Stephen clearly has a close affinity with the Armed Services and feels passionately about the Help for Heroes charity. His campaign has been a highly commendable achievement.”