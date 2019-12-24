NSPCC calls for inquiry over police forces' communications on jailed Shropshire paedophile

Peter Milner was convicted of the historic sexual abuse of girls last week. The 49-year-old was jailed after one of his victims came forward.

An investigation into Milner – who until last week worked as a jiu jitsu coach at The Shrewsbury Club – opened three years ago.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “In cases like this it is absolutely vital that all necessary safeguarding checks are carried out by the relevant agencies. If there is a suggestion that did not take place, it is important to establish what happened, and whether anything could or should have been done differently.”

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said the force began investigating Milner for historical sexual assaults in 2016.

She said a request was made to his home force to carry out safeguarding checks in relation to his contact with children.

But Chief Superintendent Tom Harding from West Mercia Police said: “This was a South Wales Police investigation and, as such, management of Milner while under investigation would fall to the investigating force.

"In 2016, South Wales Police asked us to conduct checks at two addresses connected with him which were carried out. At no time did South Wales Police inform us that Milner was acting as a coach or instructor.”

A jury at Swansea Crown Court heard that Milner repeatedly sexually abused one of his victims and then gave her money and told her no-one would believe her if she told anyone what had happened.

Milner, now of Church Close, Shawbury, had previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of indecent assault. There is no evidence he committed any further crimes once he moved to Shropshire.

