Surplus food to be shared with community in Shrewsbury this Christmas

Shrewsbury Food Hub collects good and surplus food from 20 supermarkets, six days a week through the year, which is then distributed across a network of 56 community groups.

However organisers say the need the help of the public to get the food eaten over the festive period.

Pippa Lobban, co-ordinator for the food hub, said: "Over Christmas there is twice the normal amount of surplus food so we will be running food share tables with our partners.

"Everyone is welcome to come along to help us get the food used rather than it go to waste. We expect to have lots of bread, fruit, veg and groceries to share.

"We never know quite what we’ll get, so we’re asking everyone to pop in before they go to the shop and help eat it up. There is no need to pay for the food but there will be donation boxes to pay as you feel. Please bring a bag.”

The food share tables will be set up at Riversway Elim Church on December 24 and 27 from 9.30am-12pm and The Base, Shrewsbury Baptist Church on December 27 and 28 from 10am-12pm.

The Church of the Holy Spirit is participating on December 27 from 9am-11am and there will be a food table at The Meet Place from 10am-11.30am on December 27.

A second week of food sharing will take place between December 30 and January 3.

In addition there are three community meals planned using surplus and donated food.

These take place on December 21 and 28 at United Reformed Church and December 26 at Holy Trinity, Oswestry from 12pm.

For more information visit shrewsburyfoodhub.org.uk