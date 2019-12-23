Man sprayed in face with 'unknown substance' in Shrewsbury

The man was sprayed in the face on Stephenson Drive in Belle Vue at about 7.20pm on Friday night.

He was examined at the scene, but was discharged without serious injury.

Now police are asking for anybody with information to come forward.

Jamie Arrowsmith, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 7.22pm on Friday night to reports of a patient who had an unknown substance sprayed in his face.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was assessed and discharged at the scene without serious injury."

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "At around 7.20pm on Friday police were informed a man had been assaulted in Stephenson Drive in Shrewsbury. A man was treated by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.

"Enquiries are on-going. Any witnesses can ring West Mercia Police."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101, citing reference number 642 200119.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org