Crash between car and van on A5 near Wellington causes rush hour delays

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Rush hour delays were caused this morning after a crash between and car and a van on the A5 near Wellington.

The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway of the A5 from Shrewsbury to Telford, around a mile before the Wellington exit.

The vehicles were pulled over at the side of the road, but were still partially blocking one lane and causing traffic to slow down on approach.

Emergency services were not in attendance.

