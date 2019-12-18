Housebuilder inspired by Shrewsbury climber to support Midlands Air Ambulance

The charity, which serves seven regions including Shropshire, was given the money by Persimmon Homes West Midlands through its Community Champions scheme.

The donation was made to the charity thanks to 22-year-old Molly Dalton who applied to the scheme after she also raised £740 by completing the trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Molly said: “I wanted to complete the trek to both raise money myself and also raise interest in the charity, so that organisations would also donate.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Temperatures were as low as minus 10. I wore seven layers and still felt freezing. It was all worth it though and I’m proud of the money I was able to raise.

“The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity rely on fundraising and donations to stay afloat, so I am extremely pleased that Persimmon Homes West Midlands chose to donate.”

Each month the housebuilder donates up to £1,000 each to two groups or individuals in the local area.

David Greengrass, head of sales for Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “We are delighted to donate to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity on behalf of Molly’s incredible work.

“Climbing Kilimanjaro is a great achievement, especially when doing it for a fantastic charity. We would like to congratulate Molly on her success.

“If people were unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, we urge them to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again next month and hopefully they will become our next recipient.”