Shrewsbury road to shut for nearly a year while former school is turned into apartments

Beacall's Lane, near the town's Dana Prison, will be closed from January 6 to December 1 next year.

During this time, the former Lancasterian School, which dates back to 1813, will be converted into apartments.

However Shropshire Councillor for Castlefields and Ditherington, Alan Mosley, said neither he nor the local community was consulted on the lengthy closure.

"I was astonished to see the road closure notice has been done without any consultation with me or the residents," he said.

"The details are still unclear but it's going to cause considerable inconvenience to residents and those visiting.

"I can't understand why it has to go on for so long. The contractor initially asked for 18 months I'm told, but 12 months is still far too long.

"It's extraordinary that Shropshire Council officers seem to have agreed to this timescale. It must be rigorously scrutinised to see if the impact on local people can be mitigated.

"I will be seeking urgent meetings with officers and the contractor to get to the bottom of this."

Advertising

Many local children were educated at the Lancasterian School until its closure in 1988.

The building was later used as administrative offices by HM Prison Services before Shrewsbury Prison closed in 2013.

Richard Ealey, Shropshire Council’s network manager, said: "A streetworks team officer has been in touch with local Shropshire Councillor Alan Mosley to set up a meeting later this week along with the developer, to discuss the proposed works in more detail."