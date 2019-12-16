Found – the gold ring lost in a Shropshire field 60 years ago

Roy Beddows was a labourer on a farm at West Felton as a 17-year-old when, after a long day at work, realised he has lost the ring.

Over time he came to forget about it until a telephone call out of the blue a couple of weeks ago.

The call was made by Robin Kynaston, 35, a metal dectectorist given permission to carry out his hobby on the farm six decades later.

After unearthing a few William the Third and George the Third coins Robin struck gold – Roy’s ring.

He said: “It was about six inches down and had the initials RAB on it.

“I handed it over to the owner of the farm, which is what I do with my finds, and she said she would do some investigate to try to fiend out who it might belong to.”

Robin was then given the name Roy Beddows, who had worked for her father, and a plea was put out on social media.

Roy, 79, who lives in Shrewsbury, said he couldn’t believe it when the discovery of the ring was mentioned to him.

He said: “The appeal was seen by an old neighbour of mine, Deb Wood and she contacted me saying she thought it might be my ring.

“When Robin brought it round, it brought back all the memories – I had actually forgotten all about it and was quite taken aback.

“He was absolutely delighted that he was able to return it to me.”

After meeting to hand over the ring, the pair have now struck up a friendship, based on their joint love of history.

Robin said: “He knows so much about the area in the past and has lots of stories to tell himself.

“They include putting on boxing matches in West Felton and Ruyton. He was a keen boxer.”

Roy Beddows now keeps the ring firmly on his finger and says he is delighted that he will now be able to pass it onto his son and that it will be part of his family history.