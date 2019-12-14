Tributes paid to former principal of Shropshire’s Concord College

Current principal Neil Hawkins said that without Tony Morris, who died at the age of 76, there would be no Concord today.

His vision, talent and energy had shaped Concord College and enabled it grow and flourish over the 40 years he spent within its walls – the final 30 years as its principal.

During his time as principal, Concord tripled in size, admitted girls and students under the age of 16 for the first time, introduced a highly innovative scholarship scheme and went through an impressive period of campus development.

Mr Hawkins said the school also built an enviable academic reputation to rival many of the top public schools and saw increasing numbers of students admitted to top universities and to medical school.

“The progress is a tribute to Mr Morris’s educational vision, business acumen and personal charisma," said Mr Hawkins.

"Perhaps most importantly he set a tone of care and dedication that so many alumni value to this day.”

In the hundreds of tributes that have been paid since Mr Morris’s death, alumni have shared memories of a principal doing everything from disco dancing on a Saturday night to cycling round college to check on its pupils.

He retired from Concord College in 2005 and his legacy continues through the Anthony Morris Foundation raising funds for pupils who might not otherwise be able to afford college fees.

Away from the classroom, the father-of-three and grandfather-of-seven, who was married to Gaynor for more than 50 years with whom he was together for 60 years, took on the role of President of Shrewsbury Rotary Club and was a board member of the British Council.