Tickets available for new year concert

Ensemble Hesperi will be present their specially-curated project “The Pheasant’s Eye: Dancing the Scottish Baroque” at Maidment Hall, Shrewsbury School, at 7.30pm on Friday, February 21.

There will be a Highland Dance Workshop with live music from 5.45pm to 6.45pm, and a pre-talk at 6.45pm.

The programme features excerpts from leading Scottish composer James Oswald’s collection of Airs for the Seasons, arrangements of Scots Tunes by Geminiani, Barsanti and William McGibbon, and sonatas by the many Italians who were popular in eighteenth century Scotland, including Sammartini, Barsanti, and Corelli plus the eccentric Scottish aristocrat, the Earl of Kellie.

Ensemble Hesperi are made up of of Mary-Jannet Leith on recorders, Magdalena Loth-Hill on baroque violin, Florence Pitt on baroque cello, Thomas Allery on harpsichord, and Highland Dancer Kathleen Gilbert.

Kate Hogwood, director of Shropshire Music Trust, said: “Award-winning and dynamic period instrumental group Ensemble Hesperi’s unique project showcases the infectious charm and dazzling virtuosity of Scottish Baroque music linked to its roots in Highland dance. Distinctive for its folk influences, soaring melodies and catchy Celtic rhythms, the music of 18th century Scotland has timeless appeal, its ‘fusion’ style inspired both by Italian Baroque fashions and traditional music and dance. Bringing the dance elements to life, the ensemble is joined by international Highland dancer Kathleen Gilbert with special new choreography.”

The group have been featured by Classical Music Magazine and Classic FM and are selected as Britten Pears Young Artists for 2020.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/smt, or by phone on 0333 6663366.

They are also available from Salop Sheet Music on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, or on 01743 365561.