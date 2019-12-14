Flood barriers go up in Shrewsbury as flood alerts issued

The Environment Agency had staff in Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury this morning, putting up the low-level flood barriers after considerable rain throughout yesterday saw the River Severn rise.

The situation has not affected the car park, which is operating as normal.

The county has seen repeated flood alerts since October, with heavy rain and saturated ground, leading to numerous problems.

Mark Bowers of the Environment Agency posted an update on the barriers on Twitter.

He said: "Low level phase 1 Frankwell flood barriers going up in Shrewsbury. Bitterly cold and wet but our Operations Teams are cracking on (haven’t heard any Christmas songs yet)! Town centre and car parks remain open for business."

Low level flood barriers going up at Frankwell in Shrewsbury. Photo: @MarkBowersEA

It comes as flood alerts warned of further rainfall in the next few days, and high river levels.

Flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - have been issued for:

River Severn in Shropshire

River Sow and River Penk

River Worfe

Severn Vyrnwy confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

This morning The Flood Information Service said: "River levels are rising at the Crew Green, Welsh Bridge, Montford & Buildwas river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads & farmland is possible.

"Flooding is affecting low lying land & roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.

"Other locations that may be affected include White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge & Bridgnorth. River Severn is bankfull at White Abbey. Gravel Hill Lane in Shrewsbury starts to flood."

The predicted peaks were at Crew Green, at 5.9m to 6.0 this morning, Montford Bridge 5.1 m to 5.3 overnight, Welsh Bridge at 2.7m to 3.0m tomorrow morning, and Buildwas at 3.8m to 4.1m, also tomorrow morning.

A spokesman added: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water."

Watch the latest Met Office forecast: