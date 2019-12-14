Advertising
Flood barriers go up in Shrewsbury as flood alerts issued
Low-level flood barriers have been put up in Shrewsbury as flood alerts were issued for parts of Shropshire.
The Environment Agency had staff in Frankwell Car Park in Shrewsbury this morning, putting up the low-level flood barriers after considerable rain throughout yesterday saw the River Severn rise.
The situation has not affected the car park, which is operating as normal.
The county has seen repeated flood alerts since October, with heavy rain and saturated ground, leading to numerous problems.
Mark Bowers of the Environment Agency posted an update on the barriers on Twitter.
He said: "Low level phase 1 Frankwell flood barriers going up in Shrewsbury. Bitterly cold and wet but our Operations Teams are cracking on (haven’t heard any Christmas songs yet)! Town centre and car parks remain open for business."
It comes as flood alerts warned of further rainfall in the next few days, and high river levels.
Flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible, be prepared - have been issued for:
Advertising
- River Severn in Shropshire
- River Sow and River Penk
- River Worfe
- Severn Vyrnwy confluence
- Tern and Perry Catchments
- The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
- Upper Teme
This morning The Flood Information Service said: "River levels are rising at the Crew Green, Welsh Bridge, Montford & Buildwas river gauges as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads & farmland is possible.
"Flooding is affecting low lying land & roads adjacent to the river from Shrewsbury to Upper Arley.
Advertising
"Other locations that may be affected include White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge & Bridgnorth. River Severn is bankfull at White Abbey. Gravel Hill Lane in Shrewsbury starts to flood."
The predicted peaks were at Crew Green, at 5.9m to 6.0 this morning, Montford Bridge 5.1 m to 5.3 overnight, Welsh Bridge at 2.7m to 3.0m tomorrow morning, and Buildwas at 3.8m to 4.1m, also tomorrow morning.
A spokesman added: "Further rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high for the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid contact with flood water."
Watch the latest Met Office forecast:
Most Read
Advertising
Login or Register to comment