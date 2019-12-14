Date set and entries open for Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2020

The organisers of the event have confirmed it will take place on Sunday, October 11.

It comes after a successful switch of date for this year's event – which had moved from its June date to October.

In a statement, organisers Joe Williams and Rebecca Richardson said the autumn switch had proved a hit with the runners and they were already looking forward to the 2020 event.

They said: "We are delighted to confirm that Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2020 will take place on Sunday, October 11.

"Our new autumn date proved extremely popular and we celebrated a brilliant day for everyone at the 2019 event.

"The support and camaraderie were amazing with everyone out in force to cheer on the runners, a friendly atmosphere, many PBs, and all round celebrations of the day’s achievements.

"We can’t wait to put on another incredible day and look forward to welcoming runners of all levels to the 2020 event. Early bird entries are available until midnight on December 31, offering the lowest price for runners to secure their place for Shrewsbury Half Marathon 2020.”

Shrewsbury Half Marathon starts and finishes at the Greenhous West Mid Showground, with a fully equipped race village.

The route then takes runners through Shrewsbury town centre and out into the Shropshire countryside before returning to the showground for the finish.

Organisers said the 2020 event will welcome an increased number of local and national charity partners, and they added that the day will also be an important meet-up for leading online running community Run Mummy Run, with members from all over the UK expected to get together and run.

The organisers added: "The atmosphere at the 2019 event was fantastic, with superb support from all the volunteers, marshals, pacers, medical crew, sponsors, spectators and local residents who lined the route to cheer on the runners. Feedback from the event was overwhelmingly positive, with many runners complementing the efficient organisation, friendly atmosphere, wonderful support, stunning views, impressive medal and environmentally-friendly goody bag and carton of water."

The 2019 winners were Tom Roberts in 1:09:54 and Jackie Skinner with a time of 1:21:27.

A total of 3,000 places are available and early bird entry costs £27 for the affiliated and £29 for the unaffiliated.

More details are available at shrewsburyhalf.com