Dogs at Shrewsbury kennels looking for forever homes for Christmas

Bagheera, a seven-year-old Presa Canaria, and Alan, a five-year-old Shar-Pei crossbreed, were brought to RSPCA Gonsal Farm animal centre in Shrewsbury several months ago, and staff expected them to be snapped up in no time.

Sadly, neither dog has been rehomed yet but it is hoped new owners will come forward and fall in love with them.

Rebecca Emeny, animal centre manager at RSPCA Gonsal Farm, said: “We really can’t understand why Bagheera or Alan have not been adopted, they are such super boys who will make wonderful companions for the right owners. They are both unusual breeds that we don’t regularly see in rescue care, both have great personalities and lots of love to give.

Animal care assistant Cory Peters with Bagheera

“There must be someone out there for each of the boys who can offer the perfect home, and we would absolutely love to hear from them as soon as possible. I’m certain once they meet these dogs, they will fall in love with them.

"It would be such a shame for Alan and Bagheera to spend Christmas in kennels - the whole team here would love nothing more than to see them with a new family in time for the festive season.”

Last year, the RSPCA rescued 58 dogs from abuse and neglect in Shropshire and received 9,813 calls to its 24-hour cruelty hotline about animals in the county.

Rebecca added: “All the animals in our care have a lot of love to give and we have a huge variety of dogs in our kennels waiting for homes, of all ages, shapes, sizes and breeds, but we don’t see a large number of breeds like Bagheera and Alan. We rescue animals from the worst abuse and neglect and, by giving them a home, you are giving them a second chance at life."

To offer an RSPCA rescue dog a new home visit rspca.org.uk/findapet