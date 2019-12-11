Shrewsbury healer helping ease Christmas woes

But a Shropshire healer is helping people navigate their way through the stresses and strains the holidays bring with wellbeing sessions.

Vikki Heath, from Rural Space in Harmer Hill, near Shrewsbury, is a yoga and wellness coach, and says she often helps people with woes about the festive season.

She said: "I help people take control of their lives. Christmas can be quite a stressful time.

"I help people learn how to manage their own emotions and expectations.

"Sometimes if people are struggling with a problem, the added stress of Christmas can just pile pressure on top."

She added: "People can suffer a lot with social anxiety at Christmas. You haven't got the same control. You've got people in and out of your house at different times and you're seeing people you might not see very much or might not get on with.

"You can think through these scenarios before they take place and doing that can help you re-establish a bit of control and keep yourself calmer.

"Sometimes people spend money they can't afford. You can rein it in a bit and still have a nice Christmas.

"There are lots of things you can do to help. Breathing exercises is a big one that can help you keep calm. And just taking time to think things through properly and write them down."

Rural Space has been running for 10 years now, and offers hypnotherapy, fitness, beauty and mental wellness services. To get in touch with Vikki about her Christmas sessions or anything else, call 01939 291988.