Shrewsbury Market Hall voted in the top 10 of favourite UK markets

The market has made it into the top 10 following a round of public voting and is now vying to be named Britain's Favourite Market.

It will now go through to the second round of judging which will include visits by secret shoppers.

Shrewsbury joins markets in Barrow In Furness, Chester, Hull, Hessle, Lymington, Nantwich, Newscastle upon Tyne, South Molton and Swansea in the top 10.

Shrewsbury Market Hall’s facilities manager, Kate Gittins ,said: “We are thrilled to have made it into the top 10 voted for markets in the country once again.

“We wish to thank each and every one of our customers who took the time and the trouble to vote. We’re keeping our fingers crossed."

A total of 12,500 votes were received and only a handful of votes separated markets in the top 10, according to organisers.

Shrewsbury won the Britain’s Favourite Market title in 2018 and was a finalist for the 2019 title.

Britain’s Favourite Market is one of the award categories in the annual Great British Market Awards, run by the National Association of British Market Authorities.

Shrewsbury Market Hall has also entered the category for Best Large Indoor Market, which is subject solely to judging by a panel of industry experts.

All the 2020 award winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony in January.