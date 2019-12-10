Menu

Drivers urged to slow down at Shrewsbury development

Published:

A young Shrewsbury resident has won a competition to design a newly installed speed sign at a housing development.

Sam Varley wih the new sign

Sam Varley's artwork is now on display for everyone to see at the town's Barratt Homes Bowbrook Meadows estate.

He said: “I was so excited to see my sign for the first time and I have been telling everyone at school about it, as I want everyone to go and see it. The cars are going too fast and I want the sloth to slow them down."

The eight-year-old was awarded a £25 National Book Token as a prize for his creative efforts, with his design including a sloth hanging from a tree, encouraging drivers on the road to follow its mellow mood and slow down for oncoming pedestrians.

Graydon Worthing, sales director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It’s important for our developments to be a safe community for residents, especially those with little ones.

“We are delighted that we were able to get the children at our development involved in such a fun and important competition, with a sign that will hopefully keep the area safe.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to Sam for designing such a wonderful sign for the development and it was a pleasure to invite him to see the sign for the first time.”

