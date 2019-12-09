Shropshire maternity scandal: Lawyers call for special scheme as 180 enquiries received from families

Specialist clinical negligence solicitors at Lanyon Bowdler, based in Shrewsbury, have had nearly 200 new enquiries from families since the leaked Donna Ockenden report was published two weeks ago.

Head of the firm’s clinical negligence team, Kay Kelly, has written to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust to suggest a strategy to deal with cases efficiently and therefore reduce the amount of legal costs the trust may be liable for.

She said: “We have now had more than 180 new enquiries from families with potential cases arising out of maternity failures at SATH.

“We screen each new enquiry carefully and we will only advise proceeding with investigations into a negligence claim where we consider there are sufficiently good prospects of success.

“However, all enquiries are important and we provide the families with relevant details so that they can contact the independent enquiry.

“In the circumstances due to such a high volume of concerned families, I have written to the trust to suggest setting up a scheme designed to encourage resolution of the cases promptly without the need for any court proceedings and reducing costs for the NHS and uncertainty for the families.

“Such a scheme, if agreed between the trust and specialist local law firms presently instructed by families, would encourage early Alternative Dispute Resolution, which is something the NHSR (NHS Resolution) has publicly committed itself to.

“It would be an effective way of dealing with the cases which would benefit any claimants, in that it would be quicker, and also the trust, in that it would reduce costs. The alternative would be running the cases without any attempt at coordination which is likely to be slow for claimants and expensive for the trust.”

Lanyon Bowdler has already acted on behalf of families in around 50 cases involving baby and mother deaths and serious injury in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals over the past 15 years or so.

Kay added: “Lanyon Bowdler is the most specialist clinical negligence firm in the local area and we have already settled numerous childbirth cases, and continue to investigate many more potential claims against SATH.

“It is in nobody’s best interests for the current concern in the community to continue, and we are aware that the trust has already started to make improvements to ensure the future safety of mothers and babies.

“We are looking forward to hearing back from the trust and will do everything we can to work with the trust to resolve cases as quickly as possible whilst still providing our clients with a thorough and independent service."