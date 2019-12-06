Advertising
Woman injured in two-car crash on busy Shrewsbury road
A woman was treated by paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash on one of Shrewsbury's busiest roads.
The accident happened on Ellesmere Road at just after 2.20pm today.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the incident when two cars collided.
Traffic on surrounding roads built up and police asked drivers to find alternative routes.
A spokeswoman from West Midlands Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 2.34pm to reports of a two-car collision.
"An ambulance and paramedic attended and treated one patient, a woman, on scene."
Two fire engines from Shrewsbury and an operations officer as well as officers from West Mercia Police was also present.
