Woman injured in two-car crash on busy Shrewsbury road

The accident happened on Ellesmere Road at just after 2.20pm today.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were sent to the incident when two cars collided.

Traffic on surrounding roads built up and police asked drivers to find alternative routes.

Police in attendance with other emergency services to RTC on Ellesmere Road Shrewsbury. Plan your journey, allow travel time avoid this area if possible. #staysafeontheroad — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) December 6, 2019

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 2.34pm to reports of a two-car collision.

"An ambulance and paramedic attended and treated one patient, a woman, on scene."

Two fire engines from Shrewsbury and an operations officer as well as officers from West Mercia Police was also present.