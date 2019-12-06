Advertising
Crash between two lorries and a car partially blocks A5 near Shrewsbury
A crash between two lorries and a car partially blocked a major roundabout on the A5 at Shrewsbury this morning.
At least one person was trapped in their vehicle after the collision on Emstrey Island at 9.15am and the fire service, ambulances and police are currently on scene.
Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.
Traffic was backing up for more than two miles.
Two ambulances and two paramedic officers were on the scene. Fire crews cut one person free.
The accident happened on the Westbound side of the roundabout, near Salop Leisure.
The roundabout remains partially blocked and the A5 is closed between the Emstrey Island and Preston Island. People are being urged to avoid the area.
