Crash between two lorries and a car partially blocks A5 near Shrewsbury

At least one person was trapped in their vehicle after the collision on Emstrey Island at 9.15am and the fire service, ambulances and police are currently on scene.

Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

Traffic was backing up for more than two miles.

For further information on this #A5 incident near #Shrewsbury please see https://t.co/Fvm68Ebjgg are 2.5 miles of queuing traffic on the approach to the closure.Please allow extra time for your journey or seek an alternative route if possible. — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) December 6, 2019

Please be advised RTC on Emstrey Island, Shrewsbury. A5 is closed between Emstrey Island and Preston Island. Delays likely, please use alternative routes where possible @ShrewsburyCops @OPUShropshire — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) December 6, 2019

Two ambulances and two paramedic officers were on the scene. Fire crews cut one person free.

The accident happened on the Westbound side of the roundabout, near Salop Leisure.

The roundabout remains partially blocked and the A5 is closed between the Emstrey Island and Preston Island. People are being urged to avoid the area.