Jeremy shouts sold for the final time

Jeremy Lamond, Halls Fine Art Director, is to conduct his final auction on Wednesday (11).

After joining Halls in 1996, Jeremy replaced Richard Allen as Director of the Fine Art team in 2005 and has made his mark by increasing the quality of the items in the auctions, adding wine, watches, contemporary art and also timed internet auctions so people can bid online.

Jeremy’s final lots in the annual Halls Christmas Auction include impressive collections which are expected to raise thousands for the vendors, and provide bidders with the opportunity= to buy some unique pieces. Christmas gift ideas include jewellery, watches and paintings and for Christmas lunch, the auction will include a range of silver tableware and rare wines and spirits.

Jeremy said: “The more unusual items include a child’s nursery chair painted by Silvia Plath, perhaps our most famous female poet, which is estimated to sell for between £1,500 and £2,500 and a Swiss chalet musical decanter box expected to reach a similar price.

“Bidders who come along on the day, or watch the auction online, will also enjoy seeing a George III mahogany longcase clock go under the hammer. Made around 1770 by Thomas Mudge and William Dutton, London, this rare and beautiful timepiece is expected to sell for between £25,000 and £35,000, having a fantastic provenance being owned by the same family since it was made.

“I’ve had a tremendous time at Halls Fine Art and would like to thank everyone for their support under my tenure.”

The full auction catalogue, with well over 800 items, can be found on Halls website. The lots can also be viewed at Halls on Sunday (8) between 2pm and 4pm, and on Monday and Tuesday between 9.30am and 4.30pm. The auction starts at 10am.