Healthy breakfast campaign off to great start in Shrewsbury

Every pound donated to Shrewsbury Food Hub through the Big Give Website until December 10 will be doubled.

Manager Katy Anderson said the campaign is already off to a successful start.

"We’re off to a great start thanks to a generous donation from Transport for Wales Crew’s Tuck Shop at Shrewsbury Station," she said.

"Paul Roach and Dominic Eaton who run the Tuck Shop heard about the campaign and decided to turn their £500 profit for the year into £1,000 of kindness for local children.

"Just £10 will provide food for 70 breakfasts at Shrewsbury’s school breakfast clubs, making sure that pupils get a good start to the day."

The charity already supports 10 schools in Shrewsbury with deliveries of surplus food so they can give children toast and a snack.

However, more schools are reporting that children are coming into class without having had a healthy breakfast.

Katy added: "We want to get more surplus food to help our schools, as we know there is no funding for school breakfast clubs.

"This project will supply enough surplus bread, cereals and yoghurt for 30,000 breakfasts to Shrewsbury schools in 2020, giving pupils a better breakfast and keeping costs down."

To donate, visit donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a051r00001Pbg2yAAB before December 10.