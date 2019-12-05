Fire breaks out on roof of Shrewsbury superstore - with pictures

Fire crews were called out to the store on Sundorne Retail Park, which sells home, garden and leisure products, at 11.18am.

Staff and customers were evacuated from the building

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof had caught fire and crews were using a 13.5 metre ladder, and one hose reel jet. A covering jet was also in use.

Crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reporter Keri Trigg was at the scene:

I’m at The Range on Sundorne Retail Park in Shrewsbury where firefighters were called to a fire in the roof @ShropshireStar pic.twitter.com/Z9dXgJNu1j — Keri Trigg (@KeriTrigg_Star) December 5, 2019

There are four fire engines here but no fire visible from the road pic.twitter.com/aeLW70abUR — Keri Trigg (@KeriTrigg_Star) December 5, 2019

Staff and customers have been evacuated from the store pic.twitter.com/fvoltlVfrU — Keri Trigg (@KeriTrigg_Star) December 5, 2019

Firefighters are making their way up to the roof pic.twitter.com/j91Qf0Zx45 — Keri Trigg (@KeriTrigg_Star) December 5, 2019