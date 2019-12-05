Advertising
Fire breaks out on roof of Shrewsbury superstore - with pictures
A fire broke out at The Range superstore in Shrewsbury today.
Fire crews were called out to the store on Sundorne Retail Park, which sells home, garden and leisure products, at 11.18am.
Staff and customers were evacuated from the building
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof had caught fire and crews were using a 13.5 metre ladder, and one hose reel jet. A covering jet was also in use.
Crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was also in attendance.
Reporter Keri Trigg was at the scene:
