Shropshire couple who met at school celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Eveline and Vernon Ward ran a successful hairdressing business in Wellington before retiring to Shrewsbury 32 years ago.

The couple, who married at Tan Bank Methodist Chapel in Wellington, held their wedding reception at Forest Glen in Ironbridge for 60 guests and the bill came to £29.

Vernon and Evelyn Ward, pictured on their wedding day

They were both born in Shropshire, Vernon in Wellington and Eveline in Moss Farm, Ellerdine, and have one daughter, Rosemary, two grand-daughters and four great-grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary with a tea party for family and friends at Ryton Village Hall complete with a handmade cake and a card from the Queen.

Rosemary said: "Mum and Dad make each other laugh and get on so well. They enjoy holidays together and love spending time with their family. They are a lovely couple."