Shrewsbury land should not be registered as village green, says planning officer

Shropshire Council's planning department has recommended that councillors reject the bid to register Greenfields Recreation Ground as a village green.

The application, submitted by resident Peter Day, will go before the North Planning Committee next Tuesday, December 10.

Officer Tim Ward has said it should be thrown out on the grounds that it does not meet the statutory requirements.

In September 2018, Shropshire Council granted planning permission for 15 homes to be built on the land off Falstaff Street.

But Greenfields Community group has long argued that the land should never have been sold because it forms part of Greenfields Recreation Ground and vowed to save it.

The original planning application is currently going through a judicial review, but the bid to register the land as a village green is the latest attempt to stop the development from going ahead.

In order to be successful, the applicant must demonstrate that a significant number of people use it for sports uses or pastimes and did so until the date of the application.

A report that will go before councillors said: "Having considered each of the criteria, there is a relevant locality or neighbourhood within the locality, lawful sports or pastimes have taken place on the application land and the use has been continuous by a significant number of local inhabitants for the 20 year period ending on the date of the application.

"However, the applicants have not shown on the balance of probabilities that the application land has been used 'as of right'.

"Members are recommended to reject the application for the reasons set out in the report."

The lawful sports and pastime must have been carried out "as of right" which means the activities must have been carried out without force, without secrecy and without permission.

Force would involve accessing the land by climbing over a locked gate or cutting barbed wire.

Planning officers said the application fails to meet this statutory criteria as the locals have used the land as trespassers.