Love lights up Shrewsbury church at hospice services

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Hundreds of people packed a Shrewsbury church to remember family and friends who have died.

SHREWS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC SHROPSHIRE STAR 1/12/2019 Light of Love service, at St Chad's Church, Shrewsbury..

The annual Severn Hospice Lights of Love services were held at St Chad's Church on Sunday.

Two services were held and were led by Reverend Harry Edwards.

Reverend Harry Edwards

Staff, nurses and representatives from the hospice joined hundreds of people in lighting candles of remembrance.

Newport Male Voice choir provided some of the music and a selection of carols were song along with a number of readings.

Severn Hospice events manager, Hannah Gamston, said: “I was so pleased to see so many people join us and take time to reflect and remember loved ones at our poignant services at St Chad’s.

Newport Male Voice Choir

“Christmas time is special, but it can also be difficult, and Lights of Love is a chance for everyone to come together in remembrance and mutual support.

“So far we have raised more than £30,000 from donations which is truly remarkable and will help us continue to care for families throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.”

