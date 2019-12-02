Pupils plant new trees as part of campaign at Shrewsbury school

Coleham Primary School is continuing its journey towards a more sustainable future and helping to educate the children on ways they can help fight climate change.

Three specimen trees, which were donated by parent Brendan Tuer, were planted in the school grounds by the school’s Eco-Councillors.

Mr Tuer is a member of the Belle Vue Tree Planting Group and his Year 6 daughter Erin attends the school and is on the Eco Council.

The planting took place on Friday as part of National Tree Week.

He said: “If we all planted one tree, we would all be making a positive step towards doing our bit to fight climate change. This tree planting project is really important so the children continue to learn about the environmental benefits of trees, their contribution to the local landscape and how we can help as a community.

Erin Turner 10, Dad Brendan Turner (who donated the trees) and Councillor Kate Halliday (Belle Vue Councillor)..

“The Belle Vue Tree Planting Group are working alongside Belle Vue Councillor Kate Halliday and Shropshire Council to work towards getting more trees planted in the local area.”

The school is in the Belle Vue conservation area and hidden at the back of the school grounds is an extensive wooded area that has been developed further for use as a Forest School.

During the summer, the school engaged a local carpentry firm to develop new zones in this natural area.

This major redevelopment in the school grounds now enables the children to partake in woodwork, cooking on open fires, building shelters, whittling and learning other skills, all while being in the outdoors to help improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

The new areas include a woodwork zone, mud kitchen, den building area, tree decks amongst the trees and a large canopy to enable forest school to take place in all weathers.

Forest School after school clubs have been established and the project has created opportunities for continued professional development for all staff.

The development has been a team effort between staff, a group of parents and PTA members who kindly helped to clear the overgrowth for the den building area.