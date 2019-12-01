Advertising
Car and motorbike crash in Shrewsbury
A person was cared for at the scene of a crash between a car and motorbike in Shrewsbury.
The crash happened in Ditherington Road just before 8pm on Saturday.
A crew from Shrewsbury fire station joined police and West Midlands Ambulance Service crews at the roadside.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said first aid was given to one casualty.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
