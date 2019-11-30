Festive fundraising campaign in Shrewsbury attracts record number of entries

The Shropshire Shufflers’ 12k of Christmas asks people to pledge to walk, jog or run one kilometre a day for 12 days in December to help raise funds for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Organiser Francesca Hutcheson is the Tax Director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants iShrewsbury, and a Trustee of the charity.

“In the four years since we launched this event, we have had nearly 2,000 participants from chools, companies, clubs and other organisations, who have helped to raise over £8,300 or the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund," she said.

“This year we have 750 people taking part, including teams from four primary schools in the county and around 20 local businesses.”

The largest team entries for 2019 are from Network Telecom in Telford, and Henshalls Insurance Brokers in Newport and Shrewsbury, closely followed by a team of Francesca’s colleagues from Dyke Yaxley and FlexIT.

“We’re delighted to see so many people pledge their support for this year’s event, and I can’t wait to start handing out the medals to everyone who completes the challenge,” she added.

The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund raises money to improve cancer services in Shropshire, Telford and mid-Wales, and celebrated its 40th anniversary earlier this year.

Around 4,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in the Midlands region in 2018-19, and one in two people will have cancer at some point in their lives.

All funds raised by Lingen Davies, including the proceeds from the 12k of Christmas, are spent locally to make sure the best possible treatment and support is available in the Shropshire community.

Shropshire Shufflers is a running club based in Shrewsbury which started in 1981 and now has over 700 members.