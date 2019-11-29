Advertising
Van flips onto side in icy conditions near Shrewsbury
A van lost its grip on black ice and flipped onto its side in a country lane.
The white van came to rest blocking Astley Lane at Hadnall, north of Shrewsbury, at about 8.15am today.
The driver was uninjured and the police attended to make sure the scene was safe.
Officers from Shropshire's operational patrol unit warned drivers to take care in icy conditions.
