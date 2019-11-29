Menu

Advertising

Van flips onto side in icy conditions near Shrewsbury

By Rob Smith | Shrewsbury | News | Published: | Last Updated:

A van lost its grip on black ice and flipped onto its side in a country lane.

Picture: @OPUShropshire

The white van came to rest blocking Astley Lane at Hadnall, north of Shrewsbury, at about 8.15am today.

The driver was uninjured and the police attended to make sure the scene was safe.

Officers from Shropshire's operational patrol unit warned drivers to take care in icy conditions.

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News Transport
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News