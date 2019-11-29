New Shrewsbury Co-op - opening today - to run on 100 per cent renewable electricity

The new Co-op store on Hall Bank, Pontesbury will run on 100 per cent renewable electricity.

It also provides a funding boost for local causes through Co-op’s membership scheme, including the Friends of Pontesbury Library, which is located at the neighbouring Community Hub.

The firm and its contractors are also working with the parish council and supporting the creation of a community space at the local “village hub” – the scheme will include plants, benches and a pergola, along with edible plants such as herbs, plus flowers which attract bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

The new, larger store – which opens between 6am-10pm daily – is almost double the size of Co-op’s previous store in School Bank.

“We wish to thank Co-op for their contribution of an outside space for the new community building” said Councillor Duncan Fletcher from Pontesbury Parish Council.

Inspiring

Yvonne Davies from the Friends of Pontesbury Library added: "It will create a calm, inspiring outside space for local people using the building which ties in with the aim of this wonderful new community library and resource centre to promote the well-being of the local community.”

Mark Deacon, Co-op store manager, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to carry out such significant investment - it really is exciting to be opening Co-op’s newest store and we are looking forward to serving the community from our new store. It has a great look and range and will enable us to better serve Pontesbury.

"Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and it is great to be at the heart of the community development at the ‘village hub’. The investment is a great way to mark the Co-op’s 175th anniversary year."

David Barrass, Co-op area manager, said: “Co-op is committed to making a difference and creating value in its communities."