Man seriously injured after falling down hole dug during Shrewsbury roadworks

By Keri Trigg | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Firefighters had to rescue a seriously injured man who fell into a hole that had been dug during roadworks.

The man, in his 50s, fell into the hole in Windsor Lane, Bomere Heath, near Shrewsbury, just after 6pm on Wednesday.

A fire crew, an ambulance and police rushed to the scene and he was rescued using a ladder.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We treated the man for serious but not life threatening injuries and he was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."

The hole was dug as part of works being carried out to the sewer network, for which Windsor Lane is currently closed.

