Shrewsbury winners blooming with pride at town Flower Awards

Residents and businesses were invited to the Mayor’s Parlour in Shrewsbury Castle on Tuesday for an awards presentation to honour the winners of this year’s contest.

Competitors were judged in a range of categories including best residential front garden, best commercial premises, best allotment and best schools’ grounds award.

Entries were judged throughout the summer by members of the Shrewsbury in Bloom committee.

In the Residential Front Gardens category, the judges were impressed with the high standard of the entries once again this year. With the difficult conditions encountered by so many gardeners across the country during the hot start to the summer and wet conditions later on, the Shrewsbury in Bloom judges had a difficult decision to make. After much deliberation, the judges declared John Evans the winner of the category.

Competition amongst the 11 allotment sites in the town is strong and this always makes for difficult judging in the Allotments Competition. This year, the Championship Cup was awarded to Mr and Mrs Ellis whilst Mr Wall was a very close runner-up.

With a record-number of entries in the Commercial Properties category, the Shrewsbury in Bloom judges awarded The Dun Cow on Abbey Foregate the winners of this competition with their vibrant floral displays, which looked good all summer.

Terry Jones Solicitors on Abbey Foregate were awarded second place maintaining their high standards for their premises.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Phil Gillam, extended his thanks to everyone who had entered the competition and acknowledged their hard work.