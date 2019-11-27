Boost for Shrewsbury teen's wheelchair fund

A cheque for £500 was presented by Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club to 18-year-old Oliver Burrows, of Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, who is taking land-based studies and horticulture at Derwen College, Oswestry.

The cost of the wheelchair is £15,011 and with the Rotary donation Oliver is now nearly halfway towards raising the full amount.

He is crossing his fingers that the wheelchair will be delivered in time for Christmas which he says would be ‘the most wonderful present’ he could receive.

His mother Deborah explained: “He loves the outdoors and the powered wheelchair will enable him to go over different types of ground.”

The family is being supported by the Caudwell Children’s Trust.

Trust spokesperson Mark Bushell said: “This is an absolutely vital support for Oliver and we will make up any shortfall in funding.”

Rotarian John Yeomans, chairman of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s community and vocational committee, added: “We are delighted to be able to help a local lad and we are excited at the prospect of him being able to do so much more with his life.”