All will be 'oche' for Shrewsbury darts event

Following the unexpected cancellation of a darts exhibition event earlier in November, a new show featuring six World Champion darts players will take place at The Buttermarket on the original date of February 22.

When the original event was cancelled, darts MC Sean Casey-Poole contacted The Buttermarket shortly after the news broke to see whether the night could be salvaged.

And so it was agreed that The Champions of Darts Challenge Exhibition would take place and feature six former World Darts Champions. They will battle it out against each other to see who will become the real Champion.

Players confirmed for the evening are five-time World Champion Raymond Van Barneveld, three-time World Champion John Lowe MBE, three-time World Champion Martin Adams, two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis, two-time World Champion Ted Hankey and one-time World Champion Andy Fordham. Totalling an amazing 16 world titles between them.

There is even an opportunity for at least two members of the audience to take part in the event, chosen randomly on the night and each World Champion player will play one auctioned leg of darts against members of the audience.

Sean Casey-Poole of Serene Events said: “After lots of talks between myself and The Buttermarket management team, I'm so very pleased that we have managed to save/replace the darts event originally scheduled for February.

"All player deposits have been paid, so this will definitely go ahead and be the biggest darts event in Shrewsbury for many years.”

Grant Lees, operations director of The Buttermarket added: “We’re delighted to be working with Sean to bring The Champions of Darts Challenge Exhibition to Shrewsbury.

“Following the unexpected cancellation by the previous promoter, we were disappointed for the fans who wouldn’t be able to see some of the biggest darts players up close and personal in their home town.

"Sean came to us straight away and outlined his plans and assured us this event would 100 per cent be going ahead.

"This new event, on the original date, is now even more interactive, offering opportunities to darts fans to play against their idols on the night too!”

Tickets are now on sale from thebuttermarket.co.uk