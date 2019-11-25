Shrewsbury student's bid to swim length of Channel in a week for hospital

Concord College student Cate Bishop, who underwent life-saving pulmonary surgery as a child, is to swim 200 lengths a day in the Abraham Darby 25m swimming pool in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

During a week in December she is aiming to swim the equivalent distance of the English Channel.

She hopes to raise an ambitious £1,000 to support the hospital so that more children can be fortunate enough to receive such treatment.

It’s not 16-year-old Cate’s first fundraiser for the hospital. In primary school she completed another impressive feat, swimming 3k, as well as taking part in bake sales and other fundraisers for the department close to her heart.

Training

She is preparing for the Christmas swim in the public swimming pool at Acton Burnell-based Concord College with her parents in support.

She said: “The public pool still has lanes so business shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Mum and dad will be there to help count the lengths as I certainly don’t want to miscount.

“The training is like building up for a marathon – I have been in training since June, gradually increasing the distance and I am currently training twice a week which I am finding manageable.”

Advertising

Cate, who is in her first year of A-levels, has shared her fundraising challenge with staff and students at Concord in recent assemblies.

“I have received a positive response,” she added.

Anyone wishing to support Cate and Birmingham Children’s Hospital can donate securely on her JustGiving page online by visiting www.justgiving.com and searching for “Cate’s Channel Swim Distance In 7 Days”.