Shrewsbury firms reject plans to extend restrictions on loading bays

General parking is currently allowed in loading bays outside the hours of 7.30am to 8pm, but Shropshire Council is proposing that bays should only be used for loading and unloading at all times.

A survey of Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (BID) members has revealed more than 68 per cent are against the changes, and these figures have now been forwarded to the council.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said: “We asked our members for their thoughts, they have responded, and we are making those views clear to Shropshire Council.

“The council is proposing that all loading bays across the county, excluding shared bays, should be in operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We requested member feedback on this proposed change and results were that 68.4 per cent of respondents said they don’t support the plans, while 31.6 per cent said they did."

Shrewsbury BID is therefore suggesting that loading bay usage should be changed to 7am to 7pm - a change from the present 7.30am to 8pm, with general parking permitted in loading bays outside of these hours.

Mr Slater added: “In addition, the BID strongly suggests additional morning enforcement hours on loading bay usage. Currently, many town centre loading bays are blocked by vehicles until well past 7.30am.

“This shows that without enforcement, loading bay times are not being adhered to and businesses are unable to unload without delay.”

The council has expressed concerns over loading and unloading being impeded by general parking within the bays and says the provision should be in place to make the bays always available for loading and unloading.

A decision on a county-wide ruling is under consideration in order to avoid confusion and have a consistent policy throughout Shropshire.